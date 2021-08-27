Advertisement
Kerry farm rep confident of withdrawal of fire penalties

Aug 27, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrynews
The aftermath of the devastating fire in Killarney National Park, at the Eagles Nest, along the Long Range River. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/ FREE PIC/NPWS/ISSUED 27/04/2021
A Kerry farm lobby group representative is confident that penalties given to farmers whose lands were burned in the Killarney National Park fire can be withdrawn.

The blaze, which began in the state-owned national park, impacted 2,000 hectares of the park and spread to adjoining farmland despite efforts by the Kerry Fire Service and farmers.

A Garda investigation concluded there was no evidence of criminality in relation to how the fire started.

The Department of Agriculture said land that is burned between the period of 1 March and 31 August of any given year is not eligible for payment under the Basic Payment Scheme, adding that farmers can appeal.

Firies beef farmer and agricultural advisor, Dermot O'Brien, who is part of the Irish Beef and Lamb Association told Agritime precedence has been set following a similar incident in the county:

