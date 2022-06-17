Advertisement
Kerry family calls for reform of inquest system

Jun 17, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
A North Kerry man, whose brother died suddenly almost 18 months ago, is calling for reform of the inquest system.

The man says his family hasn't received any correspondence regarding the holding of an inquest for his brother who died in February last year.

The man, who doesn't wish to be identified, claims that no date has yet been set for the official public inquiry which is led by coroners into the circumstances of unexplained deaths.

He says inquests provide emotional and legal closure for families who’ve lost a loved one.

He explains that it’s difficult to explain how his brother died:

The bereaved North Kerry man says it’s a human rights issue and the system has to change:

 

