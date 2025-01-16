Advertisement
News

Kerry exhibitors to present at Holiday World Show

Jan 16, 2025 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry exhibitors to present at Holiday World Show
NO FEE PICTURES 26/1/23 Nicola Moran, Contortion Performer, performing a variety of eye-catching stunts and exciting tricks, at the launch of this nyears Holiday World Show at the RDS. After three years, Holiday World Show Dublin is back with a bang to give visitors a weekend of travel magic. From Friday 27th to Sunday 29th of January, the RDS Simmonscourt will be bustling with activities, culture, competitions and travel professionals helping you find your perfect holiday. For further information on Holiday World Show Dublin 2023 and to see the full list of exhibitors visit www.holidayworldshow.com Picture: Arthur Carron
Share this article

Exhibitors from throughout Kerry will be present at the Holiday World Show.

The event will be taking place at the RDS Simmonscourt from the 24th to the 26th of January.

The Kerry delegation will include professionals from Castlerosse Park Resort, Discover Kerry, Experience Tralee, Skellig Holiday Homes, and The Meadowlands Hotel.

Advertisement

 

The rediscovery of our childhood holiday destinations over the past five years has revolutionised the Irish home holiday scene. This has further been encapsulated with the wide offering of experiences in Ireland, including Shannon River cruises and adventure holidays.

Over 50 countries will be represented with over 1,000 travel and tourism professionals ready to give advice and detailed, expert information.

Advertisement

As well as showcasing wedding and honeymoon destinations, the Holiday World Show will also showcase options for camping enthusiasts at the Camping, Caravan & Motorhome Show, including hotel-standard caravans and camping accessories.

 

For up to date information on Holiday World Show 2025 see www.holidayworldshow.com.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Government committed to Ireland's energy supply through North Kerry LNG terminal
Advertisement
Major garda checkpoints results in arrests and vehicle detainments
Cargo vessel arrest on Shannon Estuary linked to Kerry pier detentions
Advertisement

Recommended

Government committed to Ireland's energy supply through North Kerry LNG terminal
Major garda checkpoints results in arrests and vehicle detainments
Cargo vessel arrest on Shannon Estuary linked to Kerry pier detentions
Fine Gael says party will prioritise Kerry despite not having TD in the constituency
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus