Kerry exhibitors to present at Holiday World Show

Exhibitors from throughout Kerry will be present at the Holiday World Show.

The event will be taking place at the RDS Simmonscourt from the 24th to the 26th of January.

The Kerry delegation will include professionals from Castlerosse Park Resort, Discover Kerry, Experience Tralee, Skellig Holiday Homes, and The Meadowlands Hotel.

The rediscovery of our childhood holiday destinations over the past five years has revolutionised the Irish home holiday scene. This has further been encapsulated with the wide offering of experiences in Ireland, including Shannon River cruises and adventure holidays.

Over 50 countries will be represented with over 1,000 travel and tourism professionals ready to give advice and detailed, expert information.

As well as showcasing wedding and honeymoon destinations, the Holiday World Show will also showcase options for camping enthusiasts at the Camping, Caravan & Motorhome Show, including hotel-standard caravans and camping accessories.

For up to date information on Holiday World Show 2025 see www.holidayworldshow.com.