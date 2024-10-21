Kerry EUROSPAR presented with Food Safety and Quality Award

Jones’ EUROSPAR Killorglin has received a Food Safety and Quality Award at the recent EUROSPAR Supermarkets Retailer Forum.

The supermarkets are independently assessed across a range of food safety criteria, to ensure they're upholding the highest food safety and quality standards across all departments in their stores.

Assessed by the LRQA, who are a leading independent provider of accredited certification services, across a broad spectrum of retailing standards, specialising in food safety.

Advertisement

Supermarkets throughout Ireland were presented with their awards in Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare.

The EUROSPAR Store Standards and Hygiene Awards have been running for more than 20 years and recognises supermarkets that excel across all areas of food safety.