Kerry ETB hasn’t acquired Pretty Polly site due for redevelopment

Jan 30, 2025 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Kerry ETB has not yet acquired the Pretty Polly site in Killarney for its redevelopment.

Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill had asked for an update on the project by way of parliamentary question, adding it should be a priority for the new government.

Kerry Education and Training Board plans to convert the old Killarney factory into a college with a focus on hospitality.

Last year, the ETB formally submitted its proposal to turn the former Pretty Polly site into a campus, focusing on skills development in hospitality training for up to 4,000 students.

Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill says the conversion of the site is of huge importance to the hospitality industry in Killarney, and he aims to secure as much funding and resources as possible for it.

In response to Deputy Cahill’s question, the Minister for Further and Higher Education said site acquisition has not yet been completed.

SOLAS, the state agency overseeing the further education and training sector, is supporting Kerry ETB in the project.

As well as that, Kerry ETB is refining its business case proposal and will present this at the next evaluation meeting, due to take place in the first quarter of this year.

Kerry ETB must prepare a business case that meets evaluation criteria, and once this is done, it will advance on to the pre-tender stage, which involves project design, planning and procurement strategy.

SOLAS and officials in the Higher Education department will continue to support Kerry ETB in developing its proposal.

