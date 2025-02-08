Advertisement
Kerry ETB allocated over half a million euro in capital grants

Feb 8, 2025 12:26 By radiokerrynews
Kerry ETB allocated over half a million euro in capital grants
Kerry ETB has been allocated over half a million euro in capital grants.

The devolved capital grant will help 16 education and training boards to carry out small-scale works and infrastructure upgrades, ensuring projects are advanced quickly and efficiently.

These works will include upgrades to computer and science labs, replacement of apprenticeship equipment, roof works, and planned improvement works.

Kerry ETB has been allocated over €507,000, as part of €8 million announced nationally for ETBs by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless.

 

