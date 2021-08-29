Advertisement
Kerry entries sought for Young Scientist Exhibition

Aug 29, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry entries sought for Young Scientist Exhibition
Over 1,000 students from across the island of Ireland are taking part in the first ever virtual BT Young Scientist &amp; Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) which takes place from January 6th to 8th 2021. It is the 57th BT Young Scientist &amp; Technology Exhibition and the first to ever take place virtually. The exhibition is bringing together some of the country’s brightest young STEM minds as they compete to take home the coveted title of the BT Young Scientist &amp; Technologist(s) of the Year 2021. Participating students Ali O' Donoghue and Eilís Mullane, students from St. Brigids Secondary School, Killarney, Co. Kerry and their project 'Vertical Farming -The Future of Healthy Schools'.
Kerry students have until late September to enter this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Entries will be accepted in four categories: technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science; and chemical, physical and mathematical science.

An individual or group must submit a simple, one-page proposal outlining their project idea.

Last year, 19 projects from eight Kerry schools made the final with three projects winning categories.

The closing date for entries for the virtual 2022 exhibition is September 27th.

