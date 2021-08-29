Kerry entries sought for Young Scientist Exhibition

Kerry students have until late September to enter this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Entries will be accepted in four categories: technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science; and chemical, physical and mathematical science.

An individual or group must submit a simple, one-page proposal outlining their project idea.

Last year, 19 projects from eight Kerry schools made the final with three projects winning categories.

The closing date for entries for the virtual 2022 exhibition is September 27th.