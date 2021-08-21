Advertisement
Kerry drivers urged to be mindful of horses on the road

Aug 21, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry drivers are being urged to be mindful of horses on the road.

A recent survey has revealed that 4 in 5 horse riders experience issues on Irish roads.

A combined appeal has been launched by The Road Safety Authority, Garda Síochána, and several Irish horse organisations.

They're urging drivers to slow down and pass wide when they encounter horse riders and their horses on the road.

Brian Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Horse Racing Ireland, said all road users have a duty of care to share the road in a safe and socially responsible way.

The RSA guidelines for horse road safety on public roads can be found on rsa.ie.

