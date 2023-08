A Kerry based GP is among the speakers unveiled for a major menopause event in Cork.

Tralee-based Dr Karen Soffe is one of nine Irish doctors recognised by the British Menopause Society.

Dr Soffe will be speaking at the upcoming National Menopause Summit.

The event will take place in October 20th in Cork City Hall.

The full agenda can be viewed at http://www.nationalmenopausesummit.com/