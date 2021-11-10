Kerry doctor says Government needs to address GP shortage in rural areas

A Kerry doctor says the Government needs to provide more resources to address the GP shortage in rural areas such as Kerry.

That's according to Dr Eamonn Shanahan of the Irish College of General Practitioners.

He was responding to claims from a Radio Kerry listener, who's been unable to get a GP since moving to the county; nine practices he made contact with weren't taking new patients.

Farranfore based Dr Eamonn Shanahan says there's a problem, and the Government needs to fund more GPs, practice nurses, and facilities to deal with it.