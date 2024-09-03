Advertisement
Kerry delegation travelling to United States for major exposition

Sep 3, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry delegation travelling to United States for major exposition
A delegation of Kerry businesses and other county representatives is travelling to Massachusetts in the United States next week for The Big E.

The 2024 Eastern States Exposition (or The Big E) is the fourth-largest fair in North America and includes several exhibitions marketing Kerry to businesses and tourists.

It's the 25th year that vendors, artists, distillers, educators, craft workers and holiday planners from across the Dingle Peninsula will attend the fair.

The 25th annual Dingle Peninsula Cultural, Educational, Trade and Tourism Showcase will feature many well known Kerry brands including The Blasket Centre, Dingle Art School, Original Kerry, Brian de Staic Jewellery, Celtic Gift House, Dingle Crystal, Sacred Heart University Dingle, Louis Mulcahy Pottery, Dingle Distillery and Lisbeth Mulcahy.

There will also be representatives from Kerry County Council, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance, NEWKD, Fáilte Ireland and Aer Lingus.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald, the Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Mikey Sheehy, and the Cathaoirleach of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald will represent Kerry County Council.

They will participate in a variety of events during The Big E’s opening days to promote the link between Massachusetts and Kerry.

This includes a Networking Business Breakfast Briefing, hosted by Kerry County Council, to showcase Kerry as a destination for tourism, business and investment.

There is a large Irish diaspora, descending from Kerry, in western Massachusetts, which has led to strong ties between the two areas.

