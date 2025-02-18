Kerry Dairy Ireland milk price for January up 3.5c/l

Kerry Dairy Ireland has increased its January milk price by 3.5 cent to 53.5 cent per litre.

This includes a base-price top-up of 3 cent per litre, including VAT, plus quality bonuses.

Based on the average standard of milk supplied to Kerry Dairy Ireland in January, the milk price, inclusive of VAT and bonuses, was 63.2 cent per litre.

January is typically the high water mark for milk prices in Ireland, as supplies are at their lowest, before spring calving begins.

At EU standard constituents (of 3.40% protein and 4.20% butterfat) the milk price is 58.5 cent per litre (including VAT).

The milk processor stated that 'prices have fallen slightly in Europe recently as the threat of a foot and mouth disease outbreak recedes'.

It added that the 'global demand outlook is good, which should provide support for prices as Europe heads into peak production.'