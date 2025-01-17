Kerry Dairy Ireland announces December milk price

Kerry Dairy Ireland has announced its December milk price.

The milk processor, the majority of which is now owned by Kerry Co-Op, has announced it will pay 50 cent per litre of milk.

This is based on milk supplied at the Irish standard of 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat.

This is the equivalent of 54.76 cent per litre at EU standard constituents of 3.40% protein and 4.20% butterfat.

When calculated using the average milk solids supplied to Kerry Dairy Ireland in December, the milk price is 64c/l including bonuses.

All prices are inclusive of VAT.

In a statement issued today, it says butter and cheese prices in Europe remain relatively stable.

It also said it’s unclear how markets will respond to the expected springtime rise in milk supply.