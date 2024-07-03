Kerry craftspeople to showcase at 2024 Irish Design Works

Three Kerry designers and craftspeople will exhibit at the Irish Designs Works show 2024.

Tricia Harris of Studio Harris, and Stephen O'Connell and Alexis Bowman of Fermoyle Pottery, are among 20 designers nationally who will showcase at the event.

The show provides a platform for homegrown craftspeople to display their talents and uniquely designed pieces.

The event takes place at Ballymaloe Grainstore in Cork from August 9th to 25th , (between 11am and 5pm).

