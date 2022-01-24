Kerry crafter to feature in Made in Ireland exhibition

A Kerry crafter is featuring in the Made in Ireland exhibition.

It's run by the Design & Crafts Council Ireland, and showcases the work of over 100 makers from all regions in the craft and design sector.

Among them is ceramic artist Markus Jungmann, who now lives in Kenmare, having taught for many years in the Crawford College of Art and Design in Cork.

The Made in Ireland exhibition will run at the National Design & Craft Gallery, Kilkenny until January 30th, and then travel to Dublin and Northern Ireland.