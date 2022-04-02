Kerry county councillors strongly condemn invasion of Ukraine

Kerry county councillors have strongly condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

Several councillors brought motions relating to the invasion before the monthly meeting of the council, which were fully supported by their colleagues.

It was the first full council meeting since the conflict began, and it heard there are now over 800 Ukrainian refugees in Kerry.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane and Fianna Fáil councillors Breandán Fitzgerald and Mikey Sheehy called for the invasion of Ukraine to be condemned by the council.

Cllr Finucane also asked the council to invite the Ukrainian Ambassador to address them in the future.

He also stated that Ireland’s neutrality isn't an excuse to do the wrong thing; he says our country is contributing to an EU fund that'll be used to send weapons to Ukraine, he says why can't we do the right thing, at the right time for once.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein councillor Cathal Foley reiterated his calls for Kerry Group to suspended operations in Russia; he says the Tralee-headquartered company can't stay silent on the issue any longer.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald also called on the Government to make every effort to reduce the rising cost of living caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O’Donoghue also brought a motion before the meeting on Ukraine. He asked if Kerry County Council would examine the possibility of twinning with a region of Ukraine to help rebuild the area after the conflict.

Councillors also praised the council and all agencies involved for their work in facilitating refugees in the county.