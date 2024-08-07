Advertisement
Kerry County Councillor says people shouldn’t be able to hide their identities on social media platforms

Aug 7, 2024 11:11 By radiokerrynews
Image: Kerry County Council (X, formerly Twitter)
A Kerry County Councillor says people shouldn’t be able to hide their identities on social media platforms.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, who is the Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare MD, says being able to hide your identity online shouldn’t be tolerated.

Cllr Cahill says it also shouldn’t be allowed to hide your identity in public by wearing a balaclava, helmet or any other item.

He says while everybody has the right to protest, people shouldn’t be allowed to do so anonymously.

He adds that protests must be peaceful and without intimidation.

