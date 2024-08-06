Advertisement
Tánaiste supports plans to ban the wearing of balaclavas at protests

Aug 6, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
The Tánaiste says he supports plans to ban the wearing of balaclavas at protests, following the level of violence recently in opposition to plans to house international protection applicants.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is bringing forward legislation which would see a total ban on the wearing of masks at protests and demonstrations.

Speaking on a visit to Kerry, Mícheál Martin says he has no issue with protesting but he says the current level of violence and aggression has to stop.

He says he’s very concerned with the riots in the UK and with some of the protests in Ireland.

Tánaiste Mícheál Martin says given that Ireland is a democratic society, there’s no need to be wearing balaclavas or other face coverings:

