Kerry County Councillor calls for increased regulation of single-use election posters

There’s been a call for increased regulation of single-use election posters in Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy tabled a motion at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He stated that these single-use posters significantly contribute to litter, adding posters placed at inappropriate locations can also obstruct sightlines for drivers resulting in road safety risks.

In response, the council stated legislation for erecting and removing posters is outlined in the Litter Pollution Act 1997.

The council added the Road Traffic Acts also contain requirements in relation to maintaining clear lines of sight for road users which may impact where posters can be placed.