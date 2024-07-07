Advertisement
Kerry county councillor calls for dedicated Irish sports tv channel

Jul 7, 2024 10:56 By radiokerrynews
Kerry GAA's David Clifford. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
A Kerry county councillor is urging for a dedicated Irish sports channel to be included in any financial planning with regard to the TV Licence.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill claims sport’s coverage on Ireland's national broadcaster has been poor in recent times.

He says plans to change the TV licensing system offer "a golden opportunity... to ensure people can have affordable access to … their favourite sport with Irish involvement".

Councillor Cahill added that "the advent of streaming" means "not everybody can … access … even our own GAA games" and says he "believe[s] it is the duty of our Government and RTÉ to correct this anomaly”

 

