Kerry County Councillor calling for Leaving Certificate to be assessed over two-years

Aug 4, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Councillor calling for Leaving Certificate to be assessed over two-years
Cllr John O'Donoghue - Photo By : Domnick Walsh ©
A Kerry County Councillor is calling for the Leaving Certificate to be assessed over a two-year period.

 

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O’Donoghue says the stresses associated with sitting the Leaving Certificate have been well documented.

He feels some subjects could be taught in 5th year and then assessed in an exam or continuous assessment format that year.

 

Cllr O’Donoghue says remaining subjects could be taught and assessed in 6th year under the same format; he says the option to repeat an exam could also be given in 6th year.

 

 

