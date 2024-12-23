Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council upgrades almost 110 kilometres of non-national roads in 2024

Dec 23, 2024 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council upgrades almost 110 kilometres of non-national roads in 2024
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

Kerry County Council upgraded almost 110 kilometres (109.95km) of non-national roads this year, under the Restoration Improvement Programme.

That's according to council chief executive, Martin O'Donoghue's December report to councillors.

The 2024 grant allocation from the Department of Transport for the non-national roads network was €31.8m.

Advertisement

Mr O'Donoghue reported over 130 kilometres (130.5km) of roads maintenance was carried out this year under the Restoration and Maintenance Programme.

Kerry County Council's Safety Improvement Works Programme covered twelve projects, while 26 projects were carried out under the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Works Programme.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillor appeals to officials to reconsider speed ramps around Kilflynn
Advertisement
Scartaglen man to face charge of murdering brother in Central Criminal Court
Power not expected to return to Castleisland until early hours of tomorrow morning
Advertisement

Recommended

Midnight Mass will be celebrated at Castleisland Parish Church
Councillor appeals to officials to reconsider speed ramps around Kilflynn
Connacht against Munster confirmed for MacHale Park
Scartaglen man to face charge of murdering brother in Central Criminal Court
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus