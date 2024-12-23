Kerry County Council upgrades almost 110 kilometres of non-national roads in 2024

Kerry County Council upgraded almost 110 kilometres (109.95km) of non-national roads this year, under the Restoration Improvement Programme.

That's according to council chief executive, Martin O'Donoghue's December report to councillors.

The 2024 grant allocation from the Department of Transport for the non-national roads network was €31.8m.

Mr O'Donoghue reported over 130 kilometres (130.5km) of roads maintenance was carried out this year under the Restoration and Maintenance Programme.

Kerry County Council's Safety Improvement Works Programme covered twelve projects, while 26 projects were carried out under the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Works Programme.