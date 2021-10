Kerry County Council has decided to close the L-1013 Dooncaha road in North Kerry for four weeks.

The road will be closed to public traffic from Meeloon Cross to Tarmons Cross from October 11th at 8am to November 12th at 6pm.

This is to facilitate ESB cable jointing as part of the Killpaddogue to Knockanure 220 KV Cable project.

Diversions will be signposted and local access will be provided for emergency services and residents.