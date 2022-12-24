Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council taking applications for conservation of protected structures grants

Dec 24, 2022 11:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council taking applications for conservation of protected structures grants Kerry County Council taking applications for conservation of protected structures grants
Share this article

Kerry County Council is taking applications for grants, for the conservation of protected structures in 2023.

The scheme aims to assist owners of listed structures to undertake necessary works to secure conservation.

These include securing the stability of the structure, weatherproofing, conservation or repairing external walls and internal features, and necessary works to protect the structure from immediate risks.

Advertisement

An information session will be held in county buildings, Tralee, on Monday the 9th of January for those intending to apply.

Closing date for receipt of application forms is 5pm on January 31st.

Further details can be found on http://kerrycoco.ie

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus