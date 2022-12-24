Kerry County Council taking applications for conservation of protected structures grants

Kerry County Council is taking applications for grants, for the conservation of protected structures in 2023.

The scheme aims to assist owners of listed structures to undertake necessary works to secure conservation.

These include securing the stability of the structure, weatherproofing, conservation or repairing external walls and internal features, and necessary works to protect the structure from immediate risks.

An information session will be held in county buildings, Tralee, on Monday the 9th of January for those intending to apply.

Closing date for receipt of application forms is 5pm on January 31st.

Further details can be found on http://kerrycoco.ie