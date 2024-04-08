Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council says it can't give firm date for re-opening of North Kerry bridge

Apr 8, 2024 09:31 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council says it cannot give a firm date for the re-opening of Foildarrig road.

This was given in response to a motion raised by Cllr. Mike Kennelly at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

The Council reported that the emergency repair works at the bridge over the River Feale are progressing well.

This information was given in response to a motion raised by councillor Aoife Thornton.

The initial work of rock armour installation is underway in an area of the northern bridge.

Testing is also being carried out.

Cllr. Thornton also asked about future plans for permanent works on the bridge.

Kerry County Council said it continues to engage with stakeholders regarding development of a long-term intervention.

It noted long-term proposals will be subject to design, environmental review, statutory process and securing necessary funding.

In a seperate motion, Cllr. Mike Kennelly asked if the opening date for the Foildarrig road is still on course for May 3rd.

Kerry County Council said due to the complexity of the works involved it would be premature to predict a firm opening date.

 

