News

Kerry County Council proposing to close road for Tri Kingdom Come triathlon

Jul 7, 2024 12:54 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council proposing to close road for Tri Kingdom Come triathlon
Kerry County Council is proposing to close a road in North Kerry to traffic for the Tri Kingdom Come triathlon.

The plan would shut the R558 from Fenit Pier to Clogherbrien Cross between 9.30a.m. and midday on Saturday, the 3rd August.

Objections to the closure must be lodged with the council before Monday, 15th July at 4 o'clock.

Anyone objecting should lodge their objection, in writing, marked 'Road Closure', with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, Co. Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected] not later than 4 p.m. on Monday, 15th July 2024.

