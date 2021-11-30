Advertisement
Kerry County Council plans to collect over €3.2 million in parking charges

Nov 30, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
The council plans to collect over €3.2 million next year in parking charges.

The information was released to elected members during a meeting on Kerry County Council's Draft Budget for 2022. The local authority says its roads department is finalising a car parking strategy for the county; this will include an examination of initiatives to promote sustainable modes of transport, provide parking for an ageing society and manage traffic congestion.

It will also examine the enhancement of town centres, balanced with the need to support town centre businesses. During 2022, the council expects income of €3.2 million to be collected from parking fines and charges.

