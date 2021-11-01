Advertisement
Kerry County Council one of a number of local authorities which didn’t collect Vacant Site levy

Nov 1, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is one of a number of local authorities which didn’t collect the Vacant Site levy in 2020.

This levy is intended to encourage the development of vacant sites and to reduce land hoarding. Information on the amount collected by each local authority was revealed by Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Peter Burke, following a parliamentary question by Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe.

Information was provided on levy demands issued in 2019 which were due to be collected in 2020. Kerry County Council issued no demands in 2019 under the Vacant Sites Levy and, consequently, no money was collected in 2020.

