Kerry County Council launch public consultation for proposed Fenit works

Dec 15, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council launch public consultation for proposed Fenit works Kerry County Council launch public consultation for proposed Fenit works
Kerry County Council has launched a public consultation in relation to road improvement and ancillary works in Fenit.

Members of the public are invited to make submissions and observations on dealing with proper planning and sustainable development.

The proposed works include upgrading and realignment of the R558, upgrading the R558 and Samphire Terrace junction and roads, a proposed pedestrian crossing, proposed 39 space car park and associated works.

Plans for the proposed works are available for inspection at Kerry County Buildings, Tralee, the councils Tralee Municipal District office and on Kerrycoco.ie.

The deadline for submissions is 4pm on Thursday December 19th, and can be made to the council online or in writing.

 

