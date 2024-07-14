Kerry County Council is proposing to close a road near Caherciveen to replace an old, defective and problematic watermain.

The plan would shut the L8060 between Coumduff/Annagap Road to Annascaul Village weekdays from 8.30am to 5.30pm, between the 6th August and the 18th October.

An alternative route will be signposted via the L8059, L8061 and the L12126 in Ballinclare and Ballynacourty, Annascaul.

Advertisement

Emergency Services and local residents will have access to the closed portion of road.

Objections to the closure must be lodged with the council before Monday, 15th July at 4 o'clock.

Anyone objecting should lodge their objection, in writing, marked 'Road Closure', with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, Co. Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected] not later than 4 p.m. on Monday, 15th July 2024.