Kerry County Council inviting applications for Community Monuments Fund 2022

Kerry County Council is inviting applications for the Community Monuments Fund 2022.

This fund invests in archaeological heritage; it helps owners and custodians of archaeological monuments to safeguard them into the future for the benefit of communities and the public.

Applications can be made to the council before February 8th for assessment; final submission must then be made to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage before March 1st.

Further information is available here.