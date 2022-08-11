Advertisement
Kerry County Council invites submissions from public on adjustment of Local Property Tax

Aug 11, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is inviting the public to submit proposals on adjusting the basic rate of Local Property Tax.

The Finance Act 2012 makes provision for elected members of a local authoriy to pass a formal resolution to vary the basic rate of the Local Property Tax.

The act allows members to set a local adjustment factor within the range of + /- 15 percent of the basic rate or else they may decide not to adjust it.

Kerry County Council will meet in October to consider the setting of a local adjustment factor.

Submissions must be submitted by September 14th to [email protected] or by writing.

