Kerry County Council invites submissions from public on adjustment of Local Property Tax

Kerry County Council is inviting the public to submit proposals on adjusting the basic rate of Local Property Tax.

The Finance Act 2012 makes provision for elected members of a local authoriy to pass a formal resolution to vary the basic rate of the Local Property Tax.

The act allows members to set a local adjustment factor within the range of + /- 15 percent of the basic rate or else they may decide not to adjust it.

Kerry County Council will meet in October to consider the setting of a local adjustment factor.

Submissions must be submitted by September 14th to [email protected] or by writing.