Kerry County Council is holding an event to allow people recycle old or unused mattresses free of charge.

The event will take place on September 21st at Unit 12 Coolcaslagh (V93EF65).

People will be able to dispose of clean, dry mattresses from 10am to 4pm.

A maximum of two mattresses per vehicle will be accepted.

Kerry County Council says this event is for households only, not commercial customers.