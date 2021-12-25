Advertisement
Kerry County Council expects income of €2.4 million from waste and recycling facilities

Dec 25, 2021 18:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council expects income of €2.4 million from its waste and recycling facilities.

This was revealed by Kerry County Council during a meeting on its financial plans for 2022.

It says that, while acknowledging the importance of the facilities, there is a substantial cost in running and operating waste and recycling services.

Income of €1.8 million is expected from the public's use of waste disposal sites, along with €616,000 from recycling facilities.

The council says costs and income from these facilities are kept under review.

 

