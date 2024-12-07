Kerry County Council continues to respond to calls following Storm Darragh

Kerry County Council is continuing to respond to calls as a result of Storm Darragh and the Orange Wind Warning which resulted in high winds overnight.

Currently the L 6035 road at Gortdromagownagh is closed due to fallen trees entangled with power-lines and telephone cables.

All other roads have been tended to by council crews.

Council crews were active throughout the night, responding to over 90 calls and liaising with An Garda Siochana, Fire Service, Civil Defence, and ESB Networks.

As of lunch time Saturday, crews are still responding to calls of downed trees and debris.

The Kerry County Development emergency number remains open until the Yellow Wind Warning has expired. 066 7183588.

Road users are asked to continue to be aware of possible hazardous driving conditions, including fallen trees, and branches, debris and powerlines.

For fallen powerlines, do not approach. Contact ESB Networks on 1800 372 999

Kerry County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team met on a number of occasions on Friday and Saturday, to arrange the emergency response, utilising information from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management.

Inter-Agency meetings with the HSE and Gardai were also held to discuss any potential issues.