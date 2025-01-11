Advertisement
Kerry County Council continue works to reopen roads following cold snap

Jan 11, 2025 17:56 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council continue works to reopen roads following cold snap
Kerry County Council continued works today to reopen roads in the worst affected areas of the county following the cold snap.

Roads have been cleared in the Listowel Municipal District including the L6100, L6067 and the L6066.

Knockalougha, Dirk, Meenahorna and surroundin roads were cleared this morning.

Further works required on local roads in Aughrim, Glenalappa & Moyvane should be complete this evening (5pm).

The council say the L2032 Cordal to Knocknaboul road has been cleared of snow but is unlikely to be safe until Monday.

Elsewhere the N71 Molls Gap road from Killarney to Kenmare and Sneem was reopened this morning.

Crews are currently clearing fallen trees and compacted snow around Glanageenty Forest Recreation Area, which remains extremely hazardous.

The council are advising the public to avoid the area until Monday January 13th.

A number of sandbags have been deployed to concerned residents and Kerry County Council continue to monitor river levels around the county.

For updates visit the council X page.

