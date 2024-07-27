Kerry County Council appeals to motorists not to overtake farm machinery until it’s safe to do so

Kerry County Council is appealing to motorists to be patient and not to over-take slow-moving farm machinery until it’s safe to do so.

The council issued the appeal on social media on Farm Safety Week, which was this week.

It says given the heavier volumes of farm machinery on the roads, a greater awareness is needed among all road users.

Kerry County Council says drivers of agricultural machinery should also identify somewhere safe to pull in and allow traffic to pass.

The council says with courtesy and co-operation by all road users, we can keep our roads safe for everyone.