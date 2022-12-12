Kerry County Council announces additional routes to be salted

Kerry County Council has announced that additional routes to be salted today.

These are in addition to the main roads being treated across the county.

The roads added to the treating list are:

The R556 Tralee-Abbeydorney-Ballyduff-Ballybunion

The R553 Ballybunion-Listowel Road

The R571 Kenmare to Lauragh

The R558 Tralee to Fenit

The R561 Inch to Castlemaine

The R563 Milltown to Fossa (Golden Nugget)

Details of all routes which are treated is here: https://www.kerrycoco.ie/winter-roads-plan/