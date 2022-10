Kerry County Council has announced a new filmmaker in residence.

Marcella O’Connor is starting in the role next week and is looking forward to working with Kerry communities.

She is an award-winning documentary-maker who explorers art, culture, nature and history.

Máire Holmes is also finishing her role as writer in residence, she had numerous achievements in this role including the publication of her Irish language poetry collection, Íníon Bhrídín Bhéasach.