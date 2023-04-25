Advertisement
Kerry County Council advertises new job opportunities

Apr 25, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council advertises new job opportunities Kerry County Council advertises new job opportunities
Kerry County Council is advertising new job opportunities in Kerry.

They are recruiting a Whole Time Sub Station Officer for Tralee Fire Brigade.

Other positions advertised are Part time Fire Brigade Personnel and General Operative.

Locations for Part time Fire Brigade Personnel:

An Daingean
Ballybunion
Kenmare
Killarney
Killorglin
Listowel

Locations for General Operative:

Caherciveen
Kenmare
Killorglin

To see a full description or to apply, click here.

Application deadline is the 11th of May.

