Kerry County Council advertises new job opportunities

Kerry County Council is advertising new job opportunities in Kerry.
They are recruiting a Whole Time Sub Station Officer for Tralee Fire Brigade.
Other positions advertised are Part time Fire Brigade Personnel and General Operative.
Advertisement
Locations for Part time Fire Brigade Personnel:
An Daingean
Ballybunion
Kenmare
Killarney
Killorglin
Listowel
Locations for General Operative:
Advertisement
Caherciveen
Kenmare
Killorglin
To see a full description or to apply, click here.
Application deadline is the 11th of May.