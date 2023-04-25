Kerry County Council advertises new job opportunities

Kerry County Council is advertising new job opportunities in Kerry.

They are recruiting a Whole Time Sub Station Officer for Tralee Fire Brigade.

Other positions advertised are Part time Fire Brigade Personnel and General Operative.

Locations for Part time Fire Brigade Personnel:

An Daingean

Ballybunion

Kenmare

Killarney

Killorglin

Listowel

Locations for General Operative:

Caherciveen

Kenmare

Killorglin

To see a full description or to apply, click here.

Application deadline is the 11th of May.