Kerry County Council achieves strong or excellent result for 80% of National Enforcement Priorities

Kerry County Council achieved a score of strong or excellent in 16 out of 20 of the National Enforcement Priorities last year.

The EPA's Local Authority Performance Framework measures and reports on environmental compliance in water quality, air quality and waste management.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the local authority’s 2023 scores were an improvement on the previous year’s achievement of 13 strong or excellent NEPs.

Advertisement

The EPA says the council requires a greater focus on four areas where some moderate results were recorded including recommended minimum criteria for environmental inspection, water and waste management and environmental enforcement on agricultural farmyards.

For the second consecutive year, Kildare County Council were the only local authority that achieved a Strong or Excellent score across all 20 NEPs.