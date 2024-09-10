Kerry councillors say decades of under-investment into water infrastructure is no excuse for a lack of communication from Uisce Éireann.

Several councillors at yesterday’s full council meeting expressed strong frustration with a perceived lack of communication from the utility on local issues.

Uisce Éireann has proposed a workshop with Kerry county councillors next month, which will involve a short presentation from Uisce Éireann staff, who will then take questions.

Advertisement

Independent councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan says there’s been no communication from the utility about the long-awaited, €9 million Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme.

Cllr O’Callaghan says young families are left in limbo as they can’t get answers as to when they can move into their new homes in the area.