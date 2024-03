A Kerry County Councillor plans to contact the Citizens Information Board to request that the Citizens Advice Centre be reinstated in Listowel.

Cllr. Tom Barry raised this issue at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

The centre closed last year, and Cllr. Barry says it is a vital service for the area.

He asked for the support of his fellow councillors to insist the service is returned to North Kerry.

The motion was seconded by Cllr. Michael Foley.