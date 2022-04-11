Advertisement
Kerry councillor says turf cutting ban is straw that’ll break the camel's back for Government

Apr 11, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor says turf cutting ban is straw that'll break the camel's back for Government
A Kerry councillor says the commercial turf cutting ban is the straw that’ll break the camel's back for this Government.

The sale and distribution of turf is being banned from September 1st, as part of proposed new regulations on solid fuels.

Councillor Micheal Foley was speaking on the Kerry Today show after Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice signalled his opposition and said he’ll be raising the matter in the Dáil.

Ballylongford based councillor Foley would support a postponement of the ban, and hopes Fine Gael TDs would be in favour of such a call, as a lot of Kerry people rely on turf.

 

Meanwhile Kenmare Green Party representative, Cleo Murphy says this ban only applies to commercial sale.

She says people with turbary rights to cut and save turf for their own use aren’t affected.

Ms Murphy notes this proposal has been in train for some time, and hopes Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs will support it.

 

