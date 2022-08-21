Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor says local residents could help solve issues at beaches

Aug 21, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry councillor says the establishment of a seaside residents committee could help solve issues at beaches around the county.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says nobody knows Kerry’s beaches better than those who live beside them.

He says a Seaside Residents Liaison Committee could combine its local knowledge of seaside resorts with council professionals, to seek solutions to shortfalls in standards at beaches.

Locals at Inch called for parking issues there to be resolved after dozens of cars were left stranded when the tide came in, having been parked on the beach.

Cllr Cahill is calling on the council to set up a residents committee, to discuss everything from sanitary facilities and parking, to pets and jet skis.

