Kerry councillor says levies should stay in areas in which they originate

A Kerry councillor says money accrued through development levies should stay in the towns and villages in which it originates.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea was speaking at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, following a deputation from the Currow Rural Development Group.

Development levies, which can be imposed as conditions to planning permissions, provide funding for the construction of lighting, footpaths and other services.

Cllr O'Shea says that had money incurred from development levies in Currow been allocated locally, it would have raised over €1 million for local developments over the decades.

He put forward a motion that, in future, money incurred for development levies should be retained in the areas in which they originate.