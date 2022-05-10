Kerry councillor says HSE has questions to answer over Home Support Services

A South Kerry councillor says the HSE has questions to answer over Home Support Services.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael Cahill says there aren’t enough HSE staff to provide the home help hours required for some patients, with others not getting any service at all.

He’s aware of families in South Kerry, who’ve been allocated additional hours but are waiting several months for staff.

Advertisement

He says the HSE has a lot of questions to answer about how the people of South Kerry are being treated.

He’ll be raising the matter at the next Kerry County Council meeting, and requesting a deputation be sent to the Minister for Health and HSE.