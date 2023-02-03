Advertisement
Kerry councillor receives response to request for Community Employment scheme review

Feb 3, 2023 16:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor receives response to request for Community Employment scheme review
Photo: Pixabay
A Kerry County Councillor has received a response to his call for a review of the Community Employment scheme.

Cllr Michael Foley had expressed concern regarding funding of the scheme to Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

In the response, the Minister reiterated her commitment to the scheme and the importance of it.

It was also stated that a number of reforms to the scheme have been announced over the past year.

These changes included provisions for people over 60 and new recruitment flexibility to ensure places do not go unfilled.

It was also clarified that the materials grant, funded by the Department, is not a set rate but based on the need of the individual scheme.

