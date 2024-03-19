Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor hits out at Irish Rail over lack of progress at Farranfore station

Mar 19, 2024 13:32 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor hits out at Irish Rail over lack of progress at Farranfore station
Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry councillor has hit out at Irish Rail for selling councillors a pup with proposed plans for Farranfore station which has seen zero progress in over two years.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae told this month's meeting of Kerry County Council that it's time for answers from Irish Rail about its plans for the railway station.

He referenced plans which were presented to councillors at a deputation by Irish Rail over two years ago, which included increased parking and a bus stop.

Advertisement

Cllr Healy-Rae said he and other councillors received a presentation from Irish Rail in January 2022, in which its operations in Kerry were outlined.

He says this included plans to develop Farranfore train station by including 90 extra car parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points, and potentially adding a bus stop in to the station.

The Independent councillor said the timeline they were given, at that time, was that Irish Rail would seek planning between April and June 2022, and begin construction by the end of 2022.

Advertisement

However, he says absolutely nothing has been done by Irish Rail since, and requested a meeting with these same representatives.

He says that his father, Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae, recently received a reply to a parliamentary question in which Irish Rail said the project is not funded for 2024.

He said the reply stated Irish Rail hopes it will be included for funding in 2025.

Advertisement

Cllr Healy-Rae said the Farranfore Development Association is looking for progress, as currently buses have to stop in the middle of the road and clog up the village.

He said these representatives from Irish Rail were good enough to sell councillors a pup that these works would begin in 2022, and questioned if there was ever any intention to start them.

Irish Rail has been contacted for comment.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry shop owner receives 340% rate bill increase after hearing nothing on appeals for two years
Advertisement
Woman born in Kerry mother and baby home warns public solicitor not essential when redress scheme opens tomorrow
Just five car parking spaces will be available at Rathmore railway station for almost a year
Advertisement

Recommended

Seven Kerry individuals or businesses named in Revenue's list of tax defaulters
€750,000 allocated to community groups and projects in Kerry
Cork Airport launches new summer schedule
Woman born in Kerry mother and baby home warns public solicitor not essential when redress scheme opens tomorrow
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus