Kerry councillor hits out at Irish Rail over lack of progress at Farranfore station

A Kerry councillor has hit out at Irish Rail for selling councillors a pup with proposed plans for Farranfore station which has seen zero progress in over two years.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae told this month's meeting of Kerry County Council that it's time for answers from Irish Rail about its plans for the railway station.

He referenced plans which were presented to councillors at a deputation by Irish Rail over two years ago, which included increased parking and a bus stop.

Cllr Healy-Rae said he and other councillors received a presentation from Irish Rail in January 2022, in which its operations in Kerry were outlined.

He says this included plans to develop Farranfore train station by including 90 extra car parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points, and potentially adding a bus stop in to the station.

The Independent councillor said the timeline they were given, at that time, was that Irish Rail would seek planning between April and June 2022, and begin construction by the end of 2022.

However, he says absolutely nothing has been done by Irish Rail since, and requested a meeting with these same representatives.

He says that his father, Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae, recently received a reply to a parliamentary question in which Irish Rail said the project is not funded for 2024.

He said the reply stated Irish Rail hopes it will be included for funding in 2025.

Cllr Healy-Rae said the Farranfore Development Association is looking for progress, as currently buses have to stop in the middle of the road and clog up the village.

He said these representatives from Irish Rail were good enough to sell councillors a pup that these works would begin in 2022, and questioned if there was ever any intention to start them.

Irish Rail has been contacted for comment.