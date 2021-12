A Kerry County Councillor has been elected chairperson of the HSE Health Forum South West Committee.

It's a local forum for health services in Kerry and Cork.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy received the nominations from fellow Kerry Fianna Fáil councillors Niall Kelleher and Norma Moriarty at the committee's recent meeting.

Cllr Sheehy will be the chairperson for 2022, with Cork councillor Ann Marie Ahern as vice-chair.